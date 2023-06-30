Rahul gives healing touch to riot-hit

I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It's very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority — Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: Ethnic strife-torn Manipur witnessed high drama on Thursday over the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to relief camps in Churachandpur after his convoy was stopped by the police midway and he had to take a helicopter to reach his destination.



Gandhi, who interacted with those sheltering in relief camps in Churachandpur, 63 kms from Manipur's capital Imphal, said "Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority."

The blocking of his convoy triggered a political slugfest as the Congress alleged that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart the leader's visit, while the saffron party accused him of being “stubborn” and choosing to take the road trip even though he was advised to take a chopper as his trip was opposed by various quarters.

During his visit to Churachandpur, he interacted with the inmates in relief camps set up at a school and a college there, where around 200 people are camped.

The Congress leader, who had earlier flown into Imphal in the morning was stopped by the local police at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, citing demonstrations on the way. “There is a security threat. We cannot take the risk of allowing Rahul Gandhi to proceed,” a senior police official said.

A large number of people, mostly women, gathered near the spot and demonstrated both for and against the visit. Gandhi’s supporters demanded that he be allowed to go to Churachandpur, referring to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah there late last month. One of the demonstrating women said, “If Amit Shah could go to Churachandpur, why not Rahul Gandhi?” The police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob.