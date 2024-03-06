Live
Just In
Rahul’s Yatra to enter Rajasthan's Banswara on Thursday
Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, currently in Madhya Pradesh, will enter Rajasthan from Danpur in Banswara district on Thursday.
It will further enter Gujarat via Dahod, confirmed Congress officials.
Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that the yatra will enter Rajasthan at around 10.30 a.m. in Banswara and then will go to Gujarat.
State Congress Chief Govind Dotasra will reach Banswara on Wednesday to review the arrangements, take stock of the meeting place and the route of yatra.
Senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa will also join the Yatra.
"There is enthusiasm among the people of Rajasthan to welcome the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with love, support and blessings," said Chaturvedi.