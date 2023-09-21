Railway Board Increases Relief Payments For Train Accident Victims, Revising Compensation Scales

The Railway Board has taken a significant step by revising the relief payments allocated to victims of train accidents, encompassing both severe and minor injuries.



In the unfortunate event of fatalities, the relief aid has seen a substantial increase, rising from Rs 50,000 to a more substantial amount of Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, for individuals sustaining grievous injuries, the assistance has been raised from the previous sum of Rs 25,000 to a higher figure of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Even for those with relatively minor injuries, there has been a significant elevation in the relief amount, now standing at Rs 50,000 as opposed to the previous Rs 5,000. This alteration in relief aid comes after the last adjustment was made back in 2012 and 2013.

A circular dated September 18th stated, "It has now been decided to revise the amount of ex-gratia relief to be paid to the dependents of deceased and injured passengers involved in train accidents and untoward incidents..."

Notably, these updated relief measures also extend to road users who are involved in accidents occurring at manned-level crossing gates, where the Railways holds liability.

In scenarios where a train passenger requires hospitalization for more than 30 days due to accidents, an additional payment of Rs 3,000 per day will be disbursed every 10 days or upon discharge, depending on which occurs earlier. This support will be sustained for an additional six months during hospitalization, followed by a further assistance of Rs 750 per day for five additional months.

It's crucial to mention that these revised relief payments will not be extended to individuals involved in accidents at unmanned level crossings, trespassers, or those affected by overhead equipment (OHE) electrocution.

These updated relief payments are an integral aspect of the Railway Act of 1989, which delineates the responsibilities for compensating passengers in the case of injuries or fatalities resulting from train-related accidents. This move by the Railway Board is aimed at providing more substantial support and assistance to victims of train accidents and untoward incidents.