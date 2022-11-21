Railways disbands AC-3 Economy class

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to disband the AC-3 Economy (3E) class in trains barely 14 months after introducing the new category.

Now the 3E class will be merged with AC-3, which is officially termed 3A and the fare will be the same. The railways, while introducing the 3E as a class in September 2021, had announced that fare in these newly introduced coaches will be 6-8% less than normal AC-3 coaches.

Earlier, passengers could book AC-3 Economy tickets under a separate category of "3E" in specific trains. Officials have said that the process of merging 3E with AC-3 across all trains will be completed within the next four months.