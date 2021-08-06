Railways operating 846 passenger trains in view of Covid: Government

New Delhi: The Centre said on Friday that in view of the Covid situation in the country, the Indian Railways is yet to operate passenger, mail and express trains in full strength, adding that it is presently running 1,517 special, mail or express trains and 846 passenger trains on a daily average basis.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railways had discontinued all passenger carrying trains in March 2020.

He said that in view of the prevailing situation, only special trains with limited stoppages are being operated, keeping in view the suggestions and concerns of the state governments and the health advisories.

"As on August 1, Railways on a daily average basis operated 6,166 special trains, which included 1,517 mail or express trains and 846 passenger trains," the minister said.

Vaishnaw further said that Railways is keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation and regulating the operation of train services accordingly.