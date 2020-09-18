Railways shaped as per new India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Inaugurating the 1.9-km Kosi Rail Mahasetu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government had in the last six years made efforts to shape the Indian Railways as per the aspirations of a new India and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The Vande Bharat initiative of the government is also a symbol of modernity and self-reliance, and the 'Made in India' trains are becoming a part of the rail network," he said after inaugurating the mega bridge and other rail projects in Bihar through videoconference.

"These projects worth almost Rs 3,000 crore will not just strengthen Bihar's rail network, but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone," Modi said.

He claimed the pace of work on the project was slow earlier but picked up speed only after 2014.

A Railway Ministry statement said that it was a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the northeast. The Ministry said that the 1.9 km bridge, sanctioned by the Centre during 2003-04, was constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore.

The Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo trains from Supaul station were flagged off during the day. A regular train service will benefit the people in Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present on the occasion.