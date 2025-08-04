  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares

Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares
x
Highlights

A sudden and heavy downpour lashed Puducherry town and its suburbs on Monday, leading to inundation of many places.

Puducherry : A sudden and heavy downpour lashed Puducherry town and its suburbs on Monday, leading to inundation of many places.

The rain lasted more than half an hour.

Flow of traffic was disrupted as waterlogging followed the downpour in some areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick