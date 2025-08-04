Live
- Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares
- Judicial Commission on Kaleshwaram project holds KCR accountable for 'irregularities"
- Sikkim guv condoles Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's demise
- Elon Musk Receives $29 Billion Stock Award from Tesla
- District to Host Talent Competitions for Students Ahead of Independence Day: Collector Santosh Releases Brochure.
- Retired Teacher Pothula Jagapathi Reddy Felicitated by Aija All-Party Committee; Appointed as Honorary President
- Collector Emphasizes Swift Redressal of Public Grievances; Felicitated for Excellence in Governance
- BJP Launches Maha Sampark Abhiyan in Uppal Village to Highlight Central Government Achievements
- Gattu ZPHS Students Write to Telangana CM Over Lack of Basic Facilities, Demand Immediate Action
- Texas Democrats Leave State in Protest of GOP-Backed Redistricting Plan Supported by Trump
Rain lashes Puducherry causing inundation of thoroughfares
Highlights
A sudden and heavy downpour lashed Puducherry town and its suburbs on Monday, leading to inundation of many places.
Puducherry : A sudden and heavy downpour lashed Puducherry town and its suburbs on Monday, leading to inundation of many places.
The rain lasted more than half an hour.
Flow of traffic was disrupted as waterlogging followed the downpour in some areas.
Next Story