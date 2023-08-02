Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
Rain pours misery on Bhubaneswar, Cuttack
Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were injured on Monday after part of a boundary wall of AIIMS Bhubaneswar collapsed due to very heavy rainfall. The...
Several areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack got waterlogged during the day as heavy rain lashed the coastal region of Odisha due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.
Normal life in the twin cities was thrown out of gear since Monday afternoon with several spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder. People were seen wading through knee-deep water, while vehicular movement was severely affected for hours, leading to congestion on several roads in the twin cities.
According to the Meteorological centre here, Bhubaneswar received 186 mm of rainfall during a span of two hours on Monday afternoon. The situation in Cuttack was worse as rainwater entered houses in Bidanasi, Tulasipur and other areas. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the intensity of rainfall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack would increase in the next 24 hours.
Rain and drain water entered the houses of people living in several localities in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Monday. Residents of the twin cities expressed their resentment over waterlogging and delay in the clearance of accumulated water. The downpour was due to the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal.