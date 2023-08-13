Rainfall likely in several parts of India over next two day: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days.

In Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh from Sunday to August 14, over Uttarakhand from Sunday to August 17, over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to August 14, over East Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, as per the bulletin issued by the weather agency.

In addition to this, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand on Sunday and August 14.

The IMD in its forecast further said, in East India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Sunday to August 15, Bihar on Sunday, over Gangetic West Bengal on August 16 and 17, Odisha and Jharkhand during August 15 to 17 and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during August 14 to 16.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim on August 13, it said.

Moving to Northeast India, the weather agency said: “Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Sunday to August 17.”

Besides isolated to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya is likely on Sunday.

For Central, West and South India, the IMD has forecast light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 16 and 17.

Subdued rainfall activity likely over the remaining parts of these regions during next 7 days, the weather agency added.