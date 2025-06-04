Raj govt employee arrested for spying

Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence arrested an assistant administrative officer at the Employment Office in Jaisalmer on serious charges of espionage.

He was accused of collecting and sharing strategic information with Pakistan’s ISI agents, according to the officials. Inspector General of Police (CID Security) Vishnu Kant Gupta confirmed that Khan had been under surveillance for a long time.

Gupta said that Shakur Khan’s activities were suspicious for a long time. Because of this, the security agencies were closely monitoring him.

“During the surveillance, it was revealed that Shakur Khan was in constant contact with some persons working in the Pakistan Embassy, especially Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar. It is worth noting that Danish has already been declared ‘undesirable person’ by the Government of India and sent back to Pakistan,” he added.

During interrogation at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, Khan confessed that he had visited Pakistan several times, obtaining visas with the help of Danish. While in Pakistan, he allegedly met ISI agents.

Officials revealed that upon returning to India, he collected strategic information and sent it to Pakistani handlers using platforms like WhatsApp.

As an Assistant Administrative Officer in Jaisalmer, Khan had access to sensitive documents, raising major concerns over internal

security.