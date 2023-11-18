Raj polls: BJP, PM made failed attempt to copy Congress' guarantees, says Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge who is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday, said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a failed attempt to copy-paste his party's poll guarantees in the state.





आज राजस्थान के वैर विधानसभा, ज़िला भरतपुर और तिजारा में चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित करूंगा।



भाजपा के पास न नीयत है, ना नीति है !



कांग्रेस ने राजस्थान व अन्य राज्यों में गारंटी के प्रारूप में जन-कल्याण के लिए ठोस कार्यक्रम दिए हैं।



मोदी जी और भाजपा ने काफ़ी प्रयासों के बाद हमारी…

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Will address public meetings in Bharatpur district's Vair Assembly seat and in Tijara. The BJP does not have intent and policy. Congress has given in the form of guarantees in Rajasthan and other states."

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister and the BJP, the Congress leader said, "Modi ji and the BJP after many attempts thought it better to copy our real guarantees. They hastily and unsuccessfully tried to serve the false agenda before the election. People of Congress know that Congress has worked and we will make sure that our seven guarantees reach the grassroots level."

Polling for 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also addressed two public meetings in the desert state, while her brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi had addressed three the day before.

Congress is seeking a second consecutive term in Rajasthan where there is a tradition of alternate party government after every five years.

The Congress is banking on its pro-people schemes and the seven guarantees announced for the people to retain power.