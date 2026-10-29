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Rajasthan ACB arrests two govt employees for accepting bribe in Mundawar
In Short
The two officials, identified as Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Ritik Kumar Singh, were caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the ACB’s Bhiwadi outpost.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a development officer and a junior assistant posted at Panchayat Samiti Mundawar in Khairthal-Tijara district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000.
The two officials, identified as Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Ritik Kumar Singh, were caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the ACB’s Bhiwadi outpost.
According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, the action followed a complaint alleging that Yadav had demanded Rs 65,000 to complete Measurement Book (MB) entries related to sanitation contracts and pipeline work executed by the complainant’s firm. The complainant’s firm had been awarded sanitation contracts by Panchayat Samiti Mundawar for Gram Panchayat Mataur and Gram Panchayat Nangli Oja.
The complainant alleged that Development Officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav was harassing him and demanding a bribe of Rs 65,000 to process the Measurement Book entries for the contracts and pipeline work carried out by the firm.
Following the complaint, the ACB’s Bhiwadi outpost verified the alleged bribe demand on October 23. During verification, the demand was reportedly confirmed, and Yadav allegedly agreed to accept the amount in exchange for processing the entries.
Acting on the directions of ACB headquarters, a team from the Bhiwadi outpost conducted the trap operation on Thursday at the Panchayat Samiti office in Mundawar and caught Yadav and Junior Assistant Ritik Kumar Singh while they were allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 65,000.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Piyush Dixit, Superintendent of Police (SP-I), ACB Jaipur, and led by Police Inspector Surjit Singh, in charge of the ACB’s Bhiwadi outpost. Under the supervision of ACB Additional Director General of Police Smita Srivastava and Inspector General of Police S. Parimala, the accused are being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are underway.
The ACB has registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Further investigation is in progress.
The Bureau has also stated that individuals against whom cases have been registered may approach it through the prescribed procedure to ascertain the status of their cases, examine the facts on record and submit their explanations. Any further action will be taken in accordance with the law.
The ACB has urged the public to report corruption and seek assistance if their legitimate work is being obstructed.
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