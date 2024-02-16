Rajasthan: Amit Shah to attend election management committee meetings on Feb 20

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bikaner in Rajasthan to attend the BJP’s election management committee meetings on February 20.

He will visit three Lok Sabha seats of Bikaner cluster.

Bikaner cluster in-charge and former state President Satish Poonia said that BJP is determined to accomplish Mission 25 in Rajasthan with the slogan of ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’.

“The action plan is ready and Lok Sabha Vijay Sankalp will be finally implemented on February 20 in Bikaner with the meetings of the Election Management Committee in three Lok Sabha constituencies namely Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Churu,” he said.

He said that these meetings will be chaired by Amit Shah.

“All the workers and public representatives have been fully mobilised for the hat-trick of Mission 25,” he said.

He said that the veteran leaders will start touring Rajasthan post Shah's visit.

“Nadda and Rajnath Singh will also visit the state after Shah’s visit. Our leaders have emphasised on increasing the voting margin in the Lok Sabha polls. The workers have been given the target of getting maximum voting done at the booth level,” he said.

The BJP has won 115 seats in assembly polls while the Congress won 69. However, the Congress got 39.5 per cent of the vote share and the BJP secured 41.7 per cent.

The BJP is keen to increase the vote share in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.