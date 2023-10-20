Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 'declares' candidates before Congress list out!

Jaipur: The announcement of Congress candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections is being awaited, but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to have already announced some candidates even before the official declaration.

During party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's meeting in Dausa district, Gehlot hinted at giving tickets to all the sitting party MLAs of the district and independent Omprakash Hoodla.

Taking the names of Women Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh from Sikrai, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena from Lalsot, Murarilal Meena from Dausa, G.R. Khatana from Bandikui, and independent MLA Hoodla from Mahuva, he appealed to the people to help them win again.

It seems clear from this appeal of the CM that Congress will give tickets to the five sitting MLAs.

Dausa district has five MLAs, including four from Congress, three of whom are ministers. Murarilal Meena from Dausa and Khatana from Bandikui are supporters of Sachin Pilot.

Before the announcement of Congress tickets, political discussions have started regarding the way Gehlot has appealed to make the sitting MLAs of Dausa victorious. It is being deemed that he has tried to send a message in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi by indicating that the tickets of the sitting MLAs will be finalised.

This is not the first time that Gehlot has declared candidates before the official announcement.

Before the 2018 Assembly elections, Gehlot had declared Babulal Nagar as a candidate during a programme in Dudu and appealed to make him win. Later Congress had canceled Nagar's ticket. After being denied the ticket, he rebelled and contested the elections as an independent and won the polls. In the last assembly elections, 11 rebels supporting Gehlot had won the elections even after failing to secure the party nominations.