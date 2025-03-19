Rajasthan CM congratulates Sunita Williams on space odyssey, safe return

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended heartfelt greetings to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return from space, emphasizing that her success has added a new chapter in women empowerment.

In his message on X handle, he said, "Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has demonstrated exceptional patience courage and determination by staying in space for nine months. Her achievement is not just a moment of pride for India but also an inspiration for humanity."

He also termed it as a victory of her patience as she stayed for nine months in the space. This historic achievement has added a new chapter in the field of women empowerment, he said further in his message.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot also hailed her safe return, calling it a joyous occasion for the entire world and a moment of pride for Indians.

Recalling the tragic loss of Kalpana Chawla on February 1, 2003, when she perished in a space shuttle accident while returning to Earth, he said, "On this occasion, we also salute her memory."

"Sunita Williams' successful return from space is a happy moment for the whole world, but for us Indians, it is also an emotional moment with pride,” he said.

“On 1st February 2003, the first Indian-origin woman astronaut Kalpana Chawla became a victim of a fatal accident while returning from space. On this occasion, we all salute her too,” he said.

“Sunita Williams' safe return is a major achievement in the field of space science. We wish that she sets such new records in the future too," Gehlot added.