Rajasthan CM offers prayers at Shrinathji Temple

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Poonchri Ka Lautha of Deeg on Saturday and performed Govardhan Puja in Shrinathji Temple.

He also extended wishes to the people on Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhaidooj festivals and wished for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the state.

The Chief Minister was given a grand welcome and felicitation by the common people at various places on the Saptakosiya Parikrama route by garlanding him.

He also met the pilgrims with affection, took blessings from the elders and wished everyone a happy Govardhan Puja.

The Chief Minister along with his wife Geeta Sharma participated in the religious rituals and performed abhishek.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, MLA Bahadur Singh Koli, Shailesh Singh along with public representatives, officers and others.

He is an ardent devotee of Govardhan Giriraj Ji Maharaj and after assuming the Chief Minister’s post, he along with his family visited the Danghati, Shrinath Ji, and Poonchi Ka Lautha temples in Govardhan and offered prayers.

A few months back, a video went viral on social media, in which the Chief Minister’s wife and son were seen performing the strenuous “dandavat parikrama” of Govardhan Giriraj.

Seeing the “parikrama”, the devotees and netizens have been appreciating their unwavering devotion to Govardhan Maharaj.