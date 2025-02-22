Rajasthan CM receives death threat from prison again, probe underway

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has once again been targeted with a death threat originating from inside prison walls. This latest incident reportedly came from Shyalawas Jail in Dausa district, raising concerns about security breaches within the prison system.

The threat was reportedly made late Friday night when a prisoner serving time under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly called the Jaipur Police Control Room between 12.30 a.m. and 1 a.m., directly threatening the Chief Minister.

Upon tracing the call, authorities confirmed that it originated from the Dausa district jail. The incident prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies. Teams from Jaipur and Dausa police, led by ASP Guru Sharan Rao and Nangal Deputy SP Charul Gupta, along with officers from Paparda and Nangal police stations, swiftly launched a search operation inside the jail premises.

During the search, authorities reportedly seized several mobile phones from inmates, sparking concerns about how phones continue to enter high-security facilities. Investigations are focused on uncovering possible lapses in security and identifying persons who may have facilitated the smuggling of these devices into the jail.

This is not the first time CM Sharma has faced threats from inside the prison. Seven months ago, a similar threat emerged from the same Dausa jail, resulting in a search operation that also led to the seizure of mobile phones. A suspect was arrested in connection with that earlier incident.

About 13 months ago, a similar threat was made from Jaipur Central Jail.

Authorities have taken the threats seriously. Officials are now investigating whether these incidents are isolated acts or part of a larger conspiracy. The focus remains on identifying lapses in prison security measures and tightening surveillance to prevent future breaches.



