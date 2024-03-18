Live
Rajasthan CM to discuss Lok Sabha poll issues with veteran BJP leaders in Delhi today
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, will be on a Delhi-Jodhpur-Udaipur tour on Monday and Tuesday.
CM Sharma will reach Delhi from Jaipur at 2 pm on Monday, where he will discuss issues related to the Lok Sabha elections with senior BJP leaders.
The BJP has declared 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, however, names are yet to be announced for ten Parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan. There will be discussions on probable candidates among other issues in Delhi, said party leaders.
As per the schedule released by the CMO, on March 19 CM Sharma will leave for Jodhpur from Delhi at 8:30 am.
CM Sharma will hold a meeting of cluster workers at 10:10 am in Jodhpur and also core committee meetings for Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer and the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituencies.
After that he will depart from Jodhpur and reach Udaipur where he will attend a core committee meeting at 3 pm and will reach Jaipur on Tuesday evening.