Rajasthan CM visits R&D Centre of Daikin in Japan's Osaka

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the headquarters of Daikin, one of the world's largest AC manufacturing companies, located in Japan's Osaka, and met senior officials of the company on Friday.



Sharma also visited the R&D Centre of the company.

Daikin is one of the largest companies present in Neemrana, an exclusive Japanese Investment Zone in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Sharma also addressed the investors’ meet organised in Osaka, Japan for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

The CM was in Tokyo on Thursday and travelled to Osaka in a bullet train. He also met the non-resident communities from Rajasthan on the occasion.

Sharma on Thursday held talks with ministers of the Japanese government and sought Japan’s continued support in facilitating investments in Rajasthan. He met with Ishii Taku, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Ishibashi Rintaro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). He invited them to attend the upcoming investors’ summit, which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year.

Expressing confidence in Rajasthan’s fruitful business collaboration with the Japanese firms, the Rajasthan Chief Minister highlighted the key sectors that the state is seeking investment in. This includes automotive, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage, infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, chemicals and petrochemicals, health, education and skill development among others.

Besides that, the CM-led delegation also held a series of one-on-one interactions with the senior officials of major Japanese firms including Honda Motor Company Limited, Wafaku Hospitals and Home Care Group, and TOHO Group among others.

During the meeting with Honda, officials of the company expressed their gratitude for the Rajasthan government’s continued support for the company's existing facility in the state and mentioned that Rajasthan figures prominently in their long-term vision and expansion plans. The Chief Minister shared the investment opportunities and potential in the EV sector in the state and suggested that a potential site for the EV unit can be explored in the Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA).

The officials of the Wafuku Hospital and Home Care Group, during the meeting with the Chief Minister-led delegation, expressed their interest in setting up a hospital and a Japanese language school in Rajasthan. This is estimated to train about 10,000 people in the next 5-6 years.

The Rajasthan Government delegation also met senior officials of TOHO Group, a Japanese firm, during which the Chief Minister spoke about the investment opportunities and efforts to make the state business-friendly. He also invited the TOHO Group to invest and expand their business in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and the members of his delegation paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi earlier in the day. Later, they met officials of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

The CM-led delegation that is touring Japan consists of Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shikhar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other top officials from RIICO and BIP.