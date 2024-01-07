Rajasthan: Congress suspends former MLA after his obscene videos go viral

Jaipur: Former MLA Mewaram Jain was suspended by Rajasthan Congress after two alleged videos purportedly showing him behaving inappropriately with a woman had gone viral on social media.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra issued a notification regarding the suspension on late Saturday night. He wrote, "Mewaram's unethical actions make it clear that he has behaved against the Constitution of the Congress."

The obscene videos of the former MLA surfaced on social media on January 5, days after the woman filed a gang rape case against him.

The woman had filed the gang rape case against Mewaram in Jodhpur on December 20, 2023. The victim also alleged that when Mewaram was an MLA, he did not allow action to be taken due to his influence.

Rather, Mewaram had registered a case and got the victim arrested for sextortion. Now for the last two days, some obscene videos are surfacing on social media which is said to be of former Barmer MLA Mewaram. Follwoing which, Congress has suspended Mewaram.

The victim had registered a case against nine people including Mewaram in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station of Jodhpur under 18 sections including SC-ST, gangrape, POCSO. In 2022, three screenshots related to the obscene video were revealed. After that, on October 30, 2022, a case of sextortion was registered against the victim at Barmer Kotwali police station.

Now on December 20, 2013, cases have been filed against nine people including Mewaram, Ramswaroop Acharya, Kotwal Gangaram Khawa, Daud Khan, Barmer DSP Anand Singh Rajpurohit, Barmer Principal Representative Girdhar Singh Sodha, Municipal Council Deputy Chairman Surtan Singh, Praveen Sethia, Gopal Singh Rajpurohit.

In the FIR, the woman had said that she was going to Pachpadra in 2021 for the treatment of her father when she met Ramswaroop in the bus. He befriended her and then took her to a hotel. There he gave her intoxicating pills and raped her.

During the rape, he also made videos and started blackmailing her. When Ramswaroop made her meet former MLA Mewaram, he also reportedly raped her. Jain and Ramswaroop reportedly raped her several times. Whenever the MLA came home, he used to molest her 15-year-old minor daughter also, said the FIR.