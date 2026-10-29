Rajasthan: Cyclone Arnab weakens but rain, thunderstorms, hail likely in several districts

Jaipur: Cyclonic storm 'Arnab' has weakened into a depression over southern Chhattisgarh and is likely to weaken further over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance has led to the formation of an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and adjoining areas, influencing weather conditions across parts of Rajasthan, said officials.

They confirmed that Rajasthan is likely to witness thunderstorms, strong winds and rainfall across several districts on Thursday, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and hailstorms in parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 3–5 degree Celsius over the next 24 hours, bringing relief from the prevailing warmth in several areas.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, parts of the Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions are likely to experience cloudy skies, thunderstorms, strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph and light to moderate rainfall on October 29.

Northern parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions may receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with hailstorms possible in some areas. The expected drop in maximum temperatures could bring a noticeable change in weather conditions across the affected regions.

On Friday, October 30, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is likely to continue in some parts of the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan.

In western Rajasthan, isolated areas of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions may experience cloudy skies and light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

However, most border areas are expected to remain largely dry. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in some parts of eastern Rajasthan on October 31. From November 1 onwards, the weather is likely to remain predominantly dry across most parts of the state.



