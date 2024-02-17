  • Menu
Rajasthan: ED seizes digital evidence, mobile phones, cash at hotelier's premise

Enforcement Directorate
The ED has seized digital evidence, mobile phones, hard disks and Rs 35 lakh cash in raids conducted at hotelier and businessman Meghraj Singh’s premises.

Officials said that files related to the Mines Department were also found during the raid in his offices and house.

“More than 24 pieces of digital evidence have been seized. These are electronic devices which the ED Cyber Team will crack at its Delhi headquarters,” the officials said.

The officials said that the ED has sealed all the bank accounts of his MRS Group due to which the company will not be able to do any kind of transaction.

The officials said that during the search, the central investigating agency seized Rs 5 lakh from the locker. Around Rs 30 lakh in cash was found in Nagaur.

The ED conducted raids on Meghraj Singh's locations in Jaipur, Nagaur and Udaipur.

