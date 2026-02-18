Rajasthan firecracker factory blast: Owner, manager arrested; plot owner still at large

Jaipur: The owner and manager of an illegal firecracker factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, where seven people were burnt alive in an explosion, have been arrested by the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant Kumar Sharma, the factory owner, and his manager Abhinandan.

Hemant is the brother of Yogesh Kumar Sharma, a head constable posted with the Bhiwadi Police DST team, said officials on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in the Khuskheda Industrial Area during the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers on Monday.

Seven people, including a contractor, died in the incident, while four others sustained serious burns.

Bhiwadi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atul Sahu said that a police team raided the Ghaziabad residence of plot owner Rajendra Kumar, the third named accused in the case, on Monday night. His family informed the police that Rajendra is suffering from a brain tumor and undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, his family submitted a written assurance at the Khuskheda police station that they would produce him before the police. If he fails to appear on Thursday, police will conduct further raids to arrest him.

Police have registered a case against four people: factory owner Hemant Kumar, manager Abhinandan, plot owner Rajendra Kumar, and contractor Ajit. Hemant and Abhinandan have been arrested, Rajendra Kumar is currently under treatment, while contractor Ajit died in the blast.

Ajit's body will be handed over to the family after DNA testing and post-mortem examination by a medical board. Following the blast, police sealed the illegal factory and a nearby warehouse. On Tuesday, another illegal firecracker factory and warehouse located about 500 meters from the blast site were sealed.

Both units were reportedly owned by Hemant Kumar Sharma. Large quantities of illegal firecrackers, raw materials, and manufacturing machines were recovered.

Police said machines were installed to produce firecrackers on a large scale, indicating organised illegal manufacturing operations.

Investigations are ongoing, and further action is expected in the case.




