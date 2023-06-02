Rajasthan ranks number 1 in milk production

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the occasion of the World Milk Day said that it is proud to say that Rajasthan is number one milk producer in the country with 15.05% of the country’s total milk production. The state is flying high in the field of animal husbandry and it is due to the state government’s welfare schemes for cattle-rearers. In the recently released Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2022, the total milk production in the country in 2021-22 was 221.06 million tonnes and it registered an annual growth rate of 5.29%.

Rajasthan with 15.05% of the total milk production of the country ranks first, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 14.93%, Madhya Pradesh with 8.06%, Gujarat with 7.56% and Andhra Pradesh with 6.97%.