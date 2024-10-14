Live
- Heavy rains: 20 tonnes of milk powder in stock in each district, says TN milk cooperative
- PLI scheme for white goods: 38 firms commit investments worth Rs 4,121 crore
- Actress Mala Paravathy targeted by online fraudsters, CM Vijayan seeks Centre's support
- Ranji Trophy: Navdeep Saini's fiery spell in vain as Ajay Mandal saves Chhattisgarh from defeat
- K’taka tribal welfare case: Court grants conditional bail to Nagendra
- 13 killed, five injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon
- India’s retail inflation jumps 5.49 pc over high base effect, weather conditions
- BJP election committee holds strategy meet in Ranchi; confident of Jharkhand win
- Afghan police destroy three drug labs, arrest 38 drug smugglers
- Captain Ekong hails ‘power of social media’ as Nigeria team's hostage nightmare ends
Just In
Rajasthan records sixth dengue death
Six people have died in Rajasthan due to dengue this year which includes a 14-year-old boy who lost his life to vector-borne disease on Monday.
Jaipur: Six people have died in Rajasthan due to dengue this year which includes a 14-year-old boy who lost his life to vector-borne disease on Monday.
The young boy, Giriraj, was admitted to the hospital four days back with a high fever in Alwar. He tested positive for dengue. However, his health improved after two days of treatment and he was taken home on Sunday.
On Monday his health deteriorated yet and he passed away in the morning while being taken to Alwar Hospital.
Giriraj was the only son of his parents.
So far six people have died due to dengue in different parts of the state including a RAS officer, one doctor, a nursing student, and a businessman.
RAS officer Taru Surana in Udaipur died on 5 October after being treated for about 17 days for dengue.
Dr. Jyoti Meena, posted in the government hospital of Dausa district, showed symptoms of dengue on 24 September. On 25 September, she had only 12000 platelets and died on the same day.
A businessman from Pali and a student doing ANM training in Kota also had a fever and then tested positive for dengue. Gradually their health deteriorated, leading to their death.
Kherunisha (36), a resident of Ward 12 of Bissau in Jhunjhunu, was admitted to a private hospital in Churu on 4 October. The woman complained of high fever, headache, body aches and dehydration. She too tested dengue positive and died during treatment.