Rajesh Bhushan takes charge as Health Ministry Secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan took charge as the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare succeeding Preeti Sudan, whose tenure came to an end on Friday.

Bhushan is a 1987 batch Bihar cadre officer and was earlier handling the responsibility of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the same ministry.

The ministry said in a statement, "Rajesh Bhushan took charge as Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on superannuation of Preeti Sudan at Nirman Bhawan today."

Sudan's superannuation was scheduled in April but she was given a three-month extension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



