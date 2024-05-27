Live
Rajkot fire tragedy: Two police inspectors suspended
Rajkot: Two police inspectors were suspended on Monday in connection with the May 25 Rajkot game zone fire case which claimed 35 lives.
Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay ordered the suspension of police inspectors V.R. Patel and N.I. Rathod.
PI Patel, who was in charge of Rajkot Taluka Police Station in August 2023, had given the green light to TRP Game Zone. While holding an additional charge of the license branch, PI Rathod forwarded the game zone file without proper verification.
The suspension of the two inspectors has raised questions about the extent of accountability.
The licensing process involves multiple layers of approval, including the ACP, DCP, and Rajkot Police Commissioner.
Allegations of corruption implicating the Rajkot Police Commissioner's office and the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) office have surfaced.
Some officials of the Road and Building Department have been accused of submitting a favourable report on the game's preliminary construction without conducting a site inspection. This report facilitated the issuance of a booking license despite the absence of necessary NOCs, allegedly after bribery.