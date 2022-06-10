Rajnath Singh hand overs USD 1 million to Vietnam for language, IT training school

Adding yet another leaf to the defence ties between New Delhi and Hanoi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday handed over a USD 1 million to Vietnam's Air Force Officers Training School for the establishment of a language and IT laboratory. "Today, I am pleased to handover a gift of 1 million Dollars for establishment of a language and IT laboratory in the School. I am confident that the laboratory shall substantially contribute to raising language and IT skills for Vietnam Air Defence and Air Force personnel," tweeted Singh.





A two member Indian Army Training Team (IATT) is deputed to Telecommunication University since 2015 to impart English and IT training: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 10, 2022









He reached Air Force Officers Training School at Nha Trang in Vietnam today which imparts English and pre-flying training to Vietnamese pilots. "I am pleased to visit Air Force Officers Training School today. I am deeply impressed with achievements of the School and its valuable contribution to training pilots of Vietnam People's Air Defence and Air Force," said Singh.

He also said that prior to leaving for training in India, these Vietnamese pilots are selected and trained at this school. Indian army personnel have also been deputed to the school since 2018. "I am glad to note that prior to leaving for training in India, these Vietnamese pilots are selected and trained at this School. A two-member Indian Army Force Training Team (IAFTT) has been deputed to School since 2018 to impart English and pre-flying training to these pilots, preparing them to better absorb training to be imparted in India," said the Defence Minister.

Highlighting the growing cooperation between the two countries, he said, "I am also pleased to note our growing cooperation with the Air Force Officers Training School and Vietnam's Air Defence and Air Force. We have provided basic flying training to 10 Vietnamese pilots in our Air Force Academy in India. Earlier on Thursday, Singh handed over 12 high-speed guard boats for Vietnam Border Guard at Hong Ha Shipyard made under USD 100 million lines of credit by the Indian government.

India and Vietnam on Wednesday signed a "Joint Vision Statement" for Defence Partnership towards the year 2030 to enhance the scope and scale of defence cooperation between the countries. This key vision statement was signed after the Defence Minister's meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

Wide-ranging discussions on effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and regional and global issues were also held between the two sides. The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed on Mutual Logistics Support to help enhance engagements between the defence forces of the two countries. Rajnath Singh also met the Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during which he described Vietnam as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific vision.

He appraised the Vietnamese president on initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral Defence relations between India and Vietnam.