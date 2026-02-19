‘Culturally Insensitive’: Mamata Banerjee Criticises PM Modi Over Ramakrishna Title Usage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of cultural insensitivity over the manner in which he referred to revered saint Ramakrishna Paramahansa in a social media tribute.

In a post on X, Banerjee objected to the Prime Minister’s use of the prefix “Swami” while paying homage to the saint on his birth anniversary. She said the title was inappropriate and not aligned with Bengal’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

Calling Ramakrishna Paramahansa a “Yugavatara” — an incarnation of divinity in the modern age — Banerjee said the saint has traditionally been referred to as “Thakur Sri Ramakrishna” or simply “Sri Ramakrishna” in Bengal. She described the Prime Minister’s choice of wording as another example of insensitivity towards the state’s revered cultural icons.

The Chief Minister’s remarks triggered political reactions within the Trinamool Congress, with senior party leaders echoing her criticism. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that while the term “Swami” is commonly used for spiritual teachers or gurus, it is not customarily associated with Ramakrishna Paramahansa in Bengal’s religious tradition.

Ghosh urged the Prime Minister to correct the reference, stressing that cultural accuracy and respect for local traditions are important when addressing figures of deep spiritual significance.

The exchange has added to the ongoing political sparring between the Trinamool Congress leadership and the Centre, with cultural identity once again emerging as a flashpoint.