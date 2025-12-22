Rajnath Singh steers MoU between DRDO, Raksha University for R&D

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday joined the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the DRDO and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for research, training and technology support for defence and internal security, an official said.

The MoU between Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and RRU signed promises to foster collaboration in the areas of education, capacity-building and technology gap assessment, said an official statement.

The MoU was inked by Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Production Coordination and Services Interaction) Chandrika Kaushik and RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal N Patel in the presence of the Defence Minister at South Block, New Delhi.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat was also present on the occasion, said the statement.

The MoU aims to strengthen the country’s self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies, in line with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the whole-of-nation approach during Amrit Kaal.

It reflects a shared commitment to integrating technology, knowledge and operational insight to enhance national security preparedness and reinforce India’s strategic autonomy in internal security, said the statement.

Rashtriya Raksha University, an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the University Grants Commission (UGC)-designated Nodal Centre for Defence Studies, brings strong academic, training and policy expertise in the domain of internal security.

The DRDO, the nation’s premier defence R&D organisation, contributes cutting-edge indigenous technologies and system-level expertise to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces and security agencies.

Under the MoU, both organisations will collaborate on joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programmes and specialised training and capacity-building programmes for the security forces, said the statement.

The collaboration will also include studies on emerging operational challenges, technology gap analysis, forecasting of future requirements, and life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems inducted into the Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.