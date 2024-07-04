Live
- KIA India Celebrates Success of Rural Women in Tailoring Program
- Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI
- Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers
- VPA focuses on environmental conservation
- I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad
- Workplace should become safer & secure for women
- Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague
- Govt urged to stop supply of substandard prawn seed
- Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop
- DGP congratulates AP police team
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha, which began on June 27, concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks, and the House adopted it.
