Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha, which began on June 27, concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks, and the House adopted it.

