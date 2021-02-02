X
X
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over farm laws
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over farm laws

New Delhi: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes over the farm laws on Tuesday.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK, on Tuesday staged a walkout four times from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on more than two-month-old farmers' agitation was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

