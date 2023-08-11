Rajya Sabha suspends Raghav Chadha in signature forgery case

New Delhi: Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday. This suspension will be in effect until the Committee of Privileges report on the case against him comes in. Piyush Goyal introduced the motion for suspension, claiming that Raghav Chadha's actions were unethical. Accusing Chadha of breach of privilege, Goyal stated that Chadha's behavior was unexpected and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament. Goyal said that Raghav Chadha also said that his colleague Sanjay Singh was suspended for asking questions. While he was well aware that Sanjay Singh was suspended for indecent behavior.

Piyush Goyal stated that Raghav Chadha later exited the House and stated that he had done nothing illegal, and he also kept posting tweets about the situation. Raghav Chadha's suspension will remain in effect until the report of a breach of privilege is received.

Goyal also stated that Sanjay Singh's actions were extremely condemnable. Even after his suspension, he continued to sit in the House. As a result, the House's sessions had to be postponed as well. This is disrespectful to the chair. Sanjay Singh has visited the Well 56 times so far, indicating that he wishes to disrupt House proceedings. Sanjay Singh will be suspended until the Rajya Sabha Committee on Privileges issues its findings.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announces the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh



He says, "...I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges...suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has… pic.twitter.com/WoOCPiaZYa — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

During the Rajya Sabha discussion on the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Chadha is accused of proposing the formation of a select committee.The names of four MPs, Sasmit Patra, S. Phangnon Konyak, M. Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin, were included for this committee without their agreement.According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, the Chairman has received objections from Upper House members Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin.They have all accused Chadha of breach of privilege and, in their complaint, have stated that their names were included without their agreement in a resolution dated August 7, in violation of procedure and rules.



Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, has disputed the charges. He stated that any committee's name can be proposed by an MP. It is not necessary to obtain the signature or written consent of the individual whose name is being proposed.