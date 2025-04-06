Ram Navami being celebrated today with religious fervour, devotees throng temples

New Delhi: Ram Navami is being celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in the country on Sunday. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is also the last day of Chaitra Navratri.

Lakhs of devotees are visiting various temples across the country. Since morning, long queues of devotees have been seen outside temples.

One of the biggest celebrations is being held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as devotees from all corners of the world have come to celebrate the day.

Special arrangements have been made by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to ensure a smooth 'darshan' for devotees.

The Ram temple has been decorated with flowers, and the deity will be offered the special treat of 56 bhogi. As per reports, a special Surya Tilak will be applied on Ramlala’s forehead at noon; it will last for about four minutes. This historic moment will be carried out by a team of experts. This time, water from the Saryu River will be sprinkled on the devotees through a drone. Deepotsav will also be organised in the evening.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In her message, the President said that on this day, all should take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind. His concept of good governance, i.e., Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while greeting people on the occasion, prayed for a strong and prosperous India.

PM Modi wrote on his X handle (in Hindi, loosely translated), "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Ram Navami. May this holy occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram bring new consciousness and new enthusiasm in your life, which will constantly provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple, after which she said that it is Ram Navami and the last day of Navratri, and she has sought the blessings of the Mother. "I prayed that Mother grants us enough strength so that we can pave the way for Delhi's progress... Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...development has started flowing in Delhi...," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami, emphasising that Lord Ram is the formula of India’s "Unity in Diversity."

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Yogi described Ram as "the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram."

He further added, "Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.' May the grace of Lord Rama, the centre of faith of the people, rest upon the universe. I pray that everyone will be well. This holy festival of Shri Ram Navami is an opportunity to resolve to translate the teachings and ideals of the dignified Purushottam Lord Shri Ram into our personalities..."