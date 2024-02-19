Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years

New Delhi: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya “heralds the establishment of Ram Rajya in India for the next 1,000 years”, the BJP said in a resolution passed by its national council on Sunday. The resolution also said that under PM Modi’s leadership, “India is fulfilling the goal of all-embracing and inclusive development in the spirit of Ram Rajya”. The Ram temple has become a temple of “national consciousness” and will play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolutions adopted in building a Viksit Bharat, the party said at its two-day national convention which ended on Sunday.

“The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country. This heralds the establishment of Ram Rajya in India for the next 1,000 years with the beginning of a new Kalachakra,” said the resolution moved by party chief J P Nadda. “Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilisation and culture”, it said. “Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya. Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshmanji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory, is proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights,” it said.