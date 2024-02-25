Live
Ram temple to be completed by December
All ongoing construction work in the Ram temple will now be completed by December 2024.
Ayodhya: All ongoing construction work in the Ram temple will now be completed by December 2024.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set this as the deadline for the completion of construction works at the Ram temple.
According to Anil Mishra, a Trust member, some projects inside the whole complex could take time and will be completed by the end of next year.
The Yogi Adityanath government has also set deadlines for all ongoing development projects in Ayodhya, outside the temple complex.
The state and central governments are executing projects worth Rs 32,000 crore in the temple town.
The key projects in the pipeline are Shri Ram Kund, Karm Kshetra (for rituals), Hanuman Gadhi, Shri Ramlala Purakalik Darushan Mandal, Shri Kamm Keerti, Guru Vashishtha Peethika, Bhakti Teela, Tulsi (open theatre), Ram Darbar, Mata Kaushalya Vatsalya Mandap, Ramangan, Maharashi Valmik Archives Centre and Mata Sita Rasoi Annakshetra (kitchen).
Twelve more temples are coming up inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, along with various facilities for devotees.
When fully completed, the temple will be 161 feet high, 235 feet wide and 360 feet long.
“The Trust does not want to lose its momentum as far as the construction work is concerned,” said Mishra