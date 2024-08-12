Rape convict Bitti dies of cancer

Bhubaneswar: Bitti Hotra Mohanti, who was convicted for raping a German tourist, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, hospital sources said on Monday. Bitti Hotra was about 40 years old and son of former Director General of Police (Prisons) B B Mohanti. He was suffering from stomach cancer and died at around midnight.

Mohanti was convicted by a court in Rajasthan in 2006 and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for raping the German tourist. After getting parole to visit his ailing mother in 2006, he absconded.

However, in March 2013, he was arrested from Kerala where he was living by changing his identity. Mohanti had also managed to get a job in a bank and was staying in Kerala under a fake identity as Raghav Ranjan. He was again arrested by Rajasthan police.