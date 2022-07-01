Rath Yatra was targeted in Congress rule; BJP made Gujarat curfew-free: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reminding of the Congress rule in Gujarat, said on Friday that "during those days, Rath Yatra processions were stopped, violence would brake out, curfews were normal, people used spend the entire day tensed. But ever since BJP came to power, people are freely enjoying Rath Yatra and curfews have become a thing of the past in Gujarat".

Shah was addressing a gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a trust hospital in Kalol town in Gandhinagar district.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah announced that the multi-speciality hospital with 750 beds is coming up to serve the needs of north Gujarat and Rajasthan.

आज केन्द्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी ने गुजरात प्रवास के दौरान गांधीनगर के वासण में स्थित बैजनाथ महादेव मंदिर में दर्शन कर पूजा अर्चना की।



हर हर महादेव pic.twitter.com/kLaAn76pPj — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) July 1, 2022

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last eight years, 387 new medical colleges have come up; with this, there are 603 medical colleges in the country now," he said.



Enumerating further, Shah said: "There were 51,348 medical seats in the country. Now the number has increased to 89,875. Even for medical post-graduation, seats have increased. For MD and MS courses, seats have been increased from 31,100 to 60,000."

Citing the budget allocation for the three-tier health sector, Shah said, "For the upgradation of primary health centres, community health centres and district government hospitals, Rs 64,000 crore has been allocated."