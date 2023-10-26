Ration distribution case: Marathon ED raid on at Bengal minister’s residence

Kolkata: Over nine hours have passed since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began its raid at the residence of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Thursday morning in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities case, and the process is still on.

Forest Minister Mallick came under ED's scanner following the central agency's findings that the irregularities took place during the period when he was the Food & Supplies Minister.

Sources said that his name surfaced during the course of examination of different documents seized by the ED from the residence and office of Kolkata-based businessman Bakibur Rahman, who was recently arrested by the agency in connection with the ration distribution case.

The raid started at around 8 a.m. on Thursday and till the time of filing of this report, the ED team was still at Mallick’s residence in Salt Lake.

Different ED teams accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces are conducting simultaneous raids at eight locations in Kolkata, including at Mallick’s ancestral residence on Amherst Street.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has threatened to file FIR against ED officials if there is any negative effect on the minister's health as "he is suffering from high blood-sugar and is not in proper health condition".

"If anything happens to him because of the unnecessary harassment, we will have to file FIR against the ED officials,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Reacting to Banerjee's remark, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that the only task left for the Chief Minister now is to give statements in support of her party leaders who are involved in corrupt practices.