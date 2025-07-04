Ratna Bhandar safe, says Puri Gajapati

Puri: The ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (treasure chest) of Lord Jagannath temple is safe, and the repair work of the chamber is almost complete, Puri’s titular King, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, said on Thursday. The Gajapati Maharaja inspected the Ratna Bhandar repair work being carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India, the custodian of the 12th-century shrine, for 11 months.

Besides him, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee and technical team members of the ASI entered the Ratna Bhandar and supervised both the outer and inner chambers of the treasury, which were in a dilapidated state. Deb said the structural revamp and aesthetics of the Ratna Bhandar reflect Odisha’s timeless temple architecture.

Around 600 stone slabs were replaced with new ones, replicating traditional design while reinforcing safety, the titular King told reporters outside the 65-metre tall imposing temple. “Whatever little work is left is expected to be completed by Niladri Bije (return of the deities to the temple after Rath yatra) on July 8,” he said.

Deb said after completion of the repair work, the SJTA, with permission of the State government, would undertake an inventory of valuables. The Ratna Bhandar was reopened on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure, officials said.

The ASI began working inside the Ratna Bhandar in July 2024, when it was reopened after 46 years to prepare an inventory of valuables and repair its structure. Sources said a total of 14 beams have been repaired. More than 80 skilled craftsmen are engaged in the repair work of the Ratna Bhandar.

Padhee said interior repairs are nearly complete, with final touches to the outer treasury expected within the next two days. The outer and inner parts of Ratna Bhandar are being preserved by applying chemical coatings, he said while replying to a question.

He said there have been additions like new stainless-steel and Burma Teak wood security gates. The gate will have silver cladding later on, he said.