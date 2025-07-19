Ravenshaw University revokes order on women students’ stay

Bhubaneswar: Facingcriticism from different quarters, authorities of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack have withdrawn their earlier order of denying permission to women faculty members and students to remain on campus after 5.30 pm.

In an order issued on Thursday and signed by the university registrar, the administration had said: “No female faculty, staff or students, are permitted to remain in the workplace or on campus after 5.30 pm. This decision will remain in effect until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is issued.”

The directive further noted that in case of urgent work, women would be required to obtain consent from the Head of the Department and submit a written request expressing their willingness to stay beyond the specified time. The order was apparently issued in the wake of the death of a woman student by self-immolation on Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College campus in Balasore on July 12 over an alleged sexual harassment incident.

However, after facing strong backlash from students, civil society, and political leaders, Ravenshaw University revoked the order within hours. The revised statement read: “The office order restricting the stay of female faculty, staff and students in the workplace or on campus after 5.30 pm is hereby withdrawn.”

Taking to X, BJD spokesperson and an alumnus Lenin Mohanty said, “The Ravenshaw authorities, acting under the direction of their political masters, issued an order asking female students not to stay inside the campus after 5.30 pm. Facing backlash over this shameful directive, they were forced to cancel it. Is this how the authorities plan to protect our sisters — by issuing such obnoxious orders? Is Odisha becoming unsafe for women and the girl child?.”