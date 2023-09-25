Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Bidhuri for abusive remarks against BSP MP

Patna : Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came down heavily on BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri for his abusive comments in Parliament.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said he was sitting in the Lok Sabha when Ramesh Bidhuri made the abusive statement against BSP MP Danish Ali. “Our party took action against that MP and also served him a notice. Whatever Ramesh Bidhuri had said was not right,” Prasad said.

“However, I was present in the Lok Sabha when the incident happened. I must add that the way the BSP MP was behaving with the MPs of the ruling party was also not right,” he added.

During the Special Session of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri had used abusive and unparliamentary words for Danish Ali. At that time, former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad were sitting just behind Ramesh Bidhuri.

Danish Ali has accused the two leaders of laughing when Ramesh Bidhuri was making abusive remarks against him.