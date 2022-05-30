Rayagada: Preparations for Rath Yatra discussed

Rayagada: Rath Yatra, the annual car festival, is a gala affair in this small town--a educational hub-- of around 80,000 people. After a gap of two years, when the dreaded Covid did not allow such a luxury Gunupur town, in this district, is poised for the festival.

Jagannath temple in Gunupur is situated to east of town and is a renovated (1957) structure next to its original built more than 100 years back by Maharaja Vikrama Deo of the Jayapur dynasty.

Sub-Collector J Sonal held a meeting of officials of various line departments on Saturday and discussed the arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. He requested the Forest department to arrange wood for the chariot. The Works department for its construction, the civic authorities for sanitation, the police for traffic, the law and order work and responsibilities were distributed. After a fortnight, there will be another meeting to review and to decide the cultural events.

Incidentally Gunupur is one of the few places where women draw a chariot specifically made for the purpose.