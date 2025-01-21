Live
Rayagada: Student’s death sparks off tension
Rayagada: The recent suicide of Babloo Karkaria, a tribal student from SSD School, Goti Guda, on January 13, has sent shock-waves and brought the functioning of residential welfare schools under scrutiny. The incident marks the fourth student’s death in the last few months, raising concerns over the safety and overall governance of such institutions.
The situation took an ugly turn when a teacher from the school, Tripati Hikaka, was assaulted by a mob shortly after the incident.
Although Hikaka refrained from filing an official complaint regarding the assault, a viral audio clip of the incident has surfaced.
The presence of Hikaka at the school has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning the District Welfare Officer’s (DWO) decision not to take action against him. DWO Rayagada, Asima Rao, has so far refrained from commenting on the matter.
Community leaders have emphasised the need for reforms to ensure safety and mental well-being of the students.
Proposals include establishing trauma care centres, hiring trained counsellors and fostering better communication among students, parents and school staff.
Locals have demanded an investigation into Babloo Karkaria’s death and the allegations against Hikaka.