RCF, Kapurthala wins Golden Peacock Award

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, a leading coach manufacturing production unit of Indian Railways, has been presented with the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award for Energy Efficiency’ for the year 2024 under the “Railways” Category by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice M.N.Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India. The Golden Peacock Award’s Trophy and Certificate was received by Manjul Mathur, General Manager of RCF at a specially organized Awards Felicitation Ceremony held at Bengaluru. Baldev Raj, Chief Electrical Services Engineer was also present during the award ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that RCF has got this award for 1st time in this category. According to Institute of Directors, there were 778 applications received from various organisations.

14 different companies were presented the award for their respective sectors under the Energy Efficiency category. Speaking on the achievement, Shri Manjul Mathur, GM said,” We are extremely happy to receive this prestigious Golden Peacock Award. Such recognition encourages us to adopt innovative practices that lead to energy efficiency in rail industry. We are thankful to the jury for honouring us.”