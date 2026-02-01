Temurnikar highlights the Budget’s recognition of creativity, design, and intellectual property in an AI-driven world.

Atul Temurnikar, Chairman & Co-founder, Global Schools Group

“The Union Budget signals a clear intent to build India’s future through talent, technology, and human capability. The emphasis on the creative and content economy is particularly significant, recognising creativity as a national asset.

Integrating design, creativity, and storytelling into education will help students build original thinking and access new-age careers, positioning India as a culturally confident and globally competitive talent hub.”