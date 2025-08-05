Reforms in place to attract investments

New Delhi: The Union government has consistently undertaken wide-ranging reforms to improve the business environment, attract investments, and promote economic growth, Parliament was informed on Monday, as the country is projected to clock GDP growth in the range of 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal (FY26).

These measures include initiatives undertaken under the Ease of Doing Business programme, comprising the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), Business-Ready assessment, Jan Vishwas, and Reducing Compliance Burden on Businesses and Citizens, said Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

As per the latest available Provisional Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, GDP at constant prices is estimated to have grown by 6.5 per cent in 2024-25.