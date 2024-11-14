Reject BJP’s divisive politics in Maha: Uttam

Live
Latur: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to Maharashtra voters to reject what he termed as the BJP’s divisive politics and support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the ongoing Assembly elections. He was speaking to media persons after a massive public meeting in support of all MVA candidates in Latur district in Maharashtra. The public meeting was addressed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders.
He asserted that the Congress, as part of the MVA, was committed to a development plan to promote inclusive growth in Maharashtra. He highlighted the significance of the Maharashtra Assembly election, calling it a “turning point” for the state and the country, affecting both local governance and the broader social fabric. “This election is not just about Maharashtra, it’s about setting a course for the entire country,” he noted, adding that Congress’s vision aligned with Maharashtra’s rich legacy of reform and unity.