Live
- IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
- Kriti Sanon’s spontaneous acceptance highlights hilarity of 'Crew' script
- Ankita Lokhande’s selfless gesture wins hearts
- Kartik Aaryan embarks on spectacular song sequence for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’
- Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa shares insights into portraying Lord Hanuman
- Raveena Tandon sheds light on corporate challenges faced by women
- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer launch set for Mar 26
- Daily Forex Rates (23-03-2024)
- Yarlagadda Venkatrao welcomes Lokesh at TDP workshop
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warns people not to vote for Madhusudan Reddy
Just In
Release India, Pakistan fishers as Ramadan goodwill, urges Mumbai pacifist
A peace activist has urged the governments of India and Pakistan to release and repatriate the fisherfolk, including women, languishing in jails of both countries, as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramadan, here on Saturday.
Mumbai: A peace activist has urged the governments of India and Pakistan to release and repatriate the fisherfolk, including women, languishing in jails of both countries, as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramadan, here on Saturday.
“Every fisher who is in the custody of the other country was arrested for crossing the maritime borders inadvertently. They include 190 Indians and some women in Pakistan and another 81 Pakistanis plus some women in India,” said Jatin Desai.
He said that most have completed their sentences, there nationality has also been confirmed and that there is “no reason” to keep them languishing in each other’s jails.
Desai pointed out that as per the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, Sec. (V), “both governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences.”
The nationality of most of the arrested fishers was confirmed long ago and they have also completed their jail terms. Desai said that they should be immediately set free and sent back home as a Ramadan goodwill gesture.
Desai claimed how in July 2023, Pakistan was all set to release around 100 fisherfolk, but inexplicably, they reneged at the last minute. He urged that those 100 persons should also be repatriated forthwith in this holy month.