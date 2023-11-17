  • Menu
Relief For Businesses: Significant Price Drop In Commercial LPG Cylinders In Metro Cities

Highlights

  • State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announce a noteworthy reduction in 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
  • Effective from November 16, this adjustment, following a recent price hike, is expected to ease financial burdens on businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, that heavily depend on LPG for cooking purposes.

State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have recently implemented a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders in four major metro cities. This price adjustment, effective from November 16, brings relief to businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which heavily relies on LPG for cooking purposes.

After experiencing a significant increase of Rs 101.5 per cylinder just before Diwali, this reduction of up to Rs 57.5 per cylinder is a welcome change. The revised prices for the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder are as follows: Rs 1,775.5 in New Delhi, Rs 1,885.5 in Kolkata, Rs 1,728 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,942 in Chennai.

It's important to note that while commercial LPG prices have seen a decrease, the prices for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged. This reduction in the cost of commercial LPG cylinders is expected to alleviate financial burdens on businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector.

